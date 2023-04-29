Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Phillies on April 29, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 5:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Javier Stats
- The Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Javier has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 22nd in WHIP (1.071), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|3
|2
|1
|10
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 17
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Pirates
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 5
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Mar. 31
|5.0
|8
|3
|3
|6
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 26 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.405/.489 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has recorded 22 hits with four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 12 runs.
- He has a slash line of .222/.353/.354 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Brandon Marsh Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Marsh Stats
- Brandon Marsh has recorded 27 hits with six doubles, four triples, four home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .346/.427/.679 so far this year.
Marsh Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Apr. 28
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 23
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
