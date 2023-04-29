Brandon Wu is in second place, with a score of -12, following the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta.

Brandon Wu Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Wu has finished below par six times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Wu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Wu has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 34 -6 271 0 19 2 4 $2.1M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Wu's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five every time. His average finish has been second.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Wu finished second when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,456-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Wu has played in the past year has been 231 yards shorter than the 7,456 yards Vidanta Vallarta will be at for this event.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging par to finish in the 46th percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 46th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Wu was better than only 1% of the golfers (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Wu recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Wu had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

Wu had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent competition, Wu's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Wu finished the RBC Heritage without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Wu recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Wu Odds to Win: +600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.