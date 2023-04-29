Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 29 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .405.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (19.2%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has an RBI in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings