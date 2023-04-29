Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Jordan Montgomery drawing the start for the Cardinals, and Clayton Kershaw taking the hill for Dodgers.

Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for April 29.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Orioles at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (2-0) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) when the teams play Saturday.

BAL: Kremer DET: Rodríguez 5 (24.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (31 IP) 6.20 ERA 2.32 6.9 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Tigers

BAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 DET Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Orioles at Tigers

Pirates at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (2-2) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

PIT: Hill WSH: Corbin 5 (26 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) 4.85 ERA 5.88 7.6 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Nationals

PIT Odds to Win: -145

-145 WSH Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Pirates at Nationals

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brad Keller (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will look to Bailey Ober (0-0) when the teams play Saturday.

KC: Keller MIN: Ober 5 (25 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.96 ERA - 7.2 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Royals at Twins

Mariners at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Chris Flexen (0-4) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Kevin Gausman (2-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

SEA: Flexen TOR: Gausman 5 (21.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (31.2 IP) 8.86 ERA 2.84 5.9 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -225

-225 SEA Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Mariners at Blue Jays

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Cubs at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Caleb Kilian (0-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will look to Edward Cabrera (1-2) when the teams face off on Saturday.

CHC: Kilian MIA: Cabrera 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 5 (22 IP) - ERA 4.91 - K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -130

-130 CHC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Cubs at Marlins

Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-0) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (3-1) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

ATL: Strider NYM: Megill 5 (30 IP) Games/IP 5 (25 IP) 1.80 ERA 3.96 14.7 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets

ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 NYM Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Braves at Mets

Reds at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Kyle Muller (0-2) when the clubs face off Saturday.

CIN: Greene OAK: Muller 5 (23 IP) Games/IP 5 (23.2 IP) 3.52 ERA 7.23 11.7 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Athletics

CIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 OAK Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Reds at Athletics

Guardians at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Zach Plesac (1-1) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (0-1) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

CLE: Plesac BOS: Bello 4 (18 IP) Games/IP 2 (7.1 IP) 6.50 ERA 9.82 6.5 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -140

-140 CLE Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Guardians at Red Sox

Phillies at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (2-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Cristian Javier (2-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

PHI: Wheeler HOU: Javier 5 (26.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (28 IP) 4.72 ERA 3.21 11.5 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -125

-125 PHI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Phillies at Astros

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)

Orioles at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (0-0) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will counter with Matthew Boyd (1-1) when the teams face off Saturday.

BAL: Rodriguez DET: Boyd 4 (19.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (19 IP) 5.12 ERA 4.26 11.6 K/9 9.0

Live Stream Orioles at Tigers

Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove (1-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

SF: Manaea SD: Musgrove 5 (16.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (5 IP) 6.61 ERA 5.40 9.9 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Giants at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 SF Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 15 runs

15 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Giants at Padres

Pirates at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Vince Velasquez (3-2) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Chad Kuhl (0-1) when the teams meet Saturday.

PIT: Velásquez WSH: Kuhl 5 (26.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (18.1 IP) 3.76 ERA 7.36 9.2 K/9 6.9

Live Stream Pirates at Nationals

Yankees at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (2-2) to the hill as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) when the teams face off Saturday.

NYY: Brito TEX: Eovaldi 5 (17.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (27.2 IP) 6.11 ERA 5.20 6.1 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYY Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Yankees at Rangers

Angels at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-1) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Corbin Burnes (2-1) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

LAA: Detmers MIL: Burnes 4 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (27.2 IP) 4.15 ERA 4.55 10.4 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -155

-155 LAA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Angels at Brewers

Rays at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Calvin Faucher (0-1) to the bump as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (0-3) when the teams meet on Saturday.

TB: Faucher CHW: Lynn 7 (12.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (26.1 IP) 5.68 ERA 7.52 7.1 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Rays at White Sox

TB Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHW Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Rays at White Sox

Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Noah Davis (0-0) for the game between the teams Saturday.

ARI: Henry COL: Davis 1 (4.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (9.2 IP) 6.23 ERA 0.93 2.1 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies

COL Odds to Win: -110

-110 ARI Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 12.5 runs

12.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Rockies

Cardinals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Kershaw (4-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.

STL: Montgomery LAD: Kershaw 5 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (31 IP) 3.81 ERA 2.32 7.9 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -155

-155 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Cardinals at Dodgers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.