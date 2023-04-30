The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .214.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (16 of 27), with multiple hits five times (18.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings