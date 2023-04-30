David Hensley is available when the Houston Astros take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 30 against the Rays) he went 0-for-3.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley has seven walks while batting .135.

In six of 17 games this season, Hensley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.

Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once six times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings