The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .241 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 117th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Pena will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

In 66.7% of his games this year (18 of 27), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (22.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this year (40.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 27 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

