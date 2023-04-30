Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (65.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (100.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (54.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (90.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 59th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.