The Boston Celtics (57-25) are monitoring zero players on the injury report as they ready for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Monday, May 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Celtics won on Thursday 128-120 against the Hawks. Jaylen Brown put up 32 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Celtics.

The 76ers enter this contest following a 96-88 victory over the Nets on Saturday. Tobias Harris scored a team-high 25 points for the 76ers in the win.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston has a 48-12 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been putting up 116.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston connects on 4.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

While the 76ers are posting 115.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 111 points per contest.

Philadelphia makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.6 on average.

The 76ers record 115.5 points per 100 possessions (fourth in league), while conceding 110.3 points per 100 possessions (eighth in NBA).

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 214.5

