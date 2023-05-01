Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .265 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.
- In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Meyers has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Giants will send Stripling (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday, April 23 against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.