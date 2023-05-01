The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 87.0% of his games this season (20 of 23), with multiple hits seven times (30.4%).

In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in 15 of 23 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (100.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings