Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +145 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have won 47.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-10).
  • Houston has gone 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 63.6%.
  • Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-12-1 record against the over/under.
  • The Astros have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-9 8-4 5-3 11-10 12-10 4-3

