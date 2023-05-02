The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants will meet on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and LaMonte Wade Jr among those expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Giants Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 22nd in MLB action with 27 total home runs.

Houston is 22nd in MLB, slugging .376.

The Astros are 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (135 total).

The Astros are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Astros' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.22 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.184).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Brown is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Brown has put up three starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants - Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants - Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away Jose Urquidy Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Garcia Logan Gilbert 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval

