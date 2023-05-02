The Houston Astros host the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Thairo Estrada and others in this contest.

Astros vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.395/.455 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 22 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI.

He has a slash line of .265/.398/.530 on the season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.379/.509 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Apr. 29 4-for-5 0 0 3 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 21 walks and nine RBI (19 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .260/.443/.575 slash line so far this year.

Wade has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 1 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Apr. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

