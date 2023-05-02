Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Minute Maid Park

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker is hitting .277 with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has had a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits nine times (31.0%).

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (44.8%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (20.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings