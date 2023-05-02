Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have +150 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-175).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-175)
|Kraken (+150)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 64.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (40-22).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Dallas has a 21-7 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- The Stars have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL action, conceding 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.