Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.398) and total hits (22) this season.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this season (17 of 23), with more than one hit three times (13.0%).
- Looking at the 23 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (26.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has had an RBI in 13 games this year (56.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (34.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 13 games this season (56.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.5 per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.70), 12th in WHIP (.933), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
