Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (16-14) and the San Francisco Giants (12-17) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on May 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (2-3) to the mound, while Logan Webb (1-5) will take the ball for the Giants.

Astros vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won nine, or 45%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 135 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.18).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule