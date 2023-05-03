Astros vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (16-14) and the San Francisco Giants (12-17) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on May 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (2-3) to the mound, while Logan Webb (1-5) will take the ball for the Giants.
Astros vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won nine, or 45%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 135 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.18).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Framber Valdez vs Aaron Nola
|April 29
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Wheeler
|April 30
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Jose Urquidy vs Bailey Falter
|May 1
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Luis Garcia vs Ross Stripling
|May 2
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Hunter Brown vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 3
|Giants
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Webb
|May 5
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Castillo
|May 6
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Marco Gonzales
|May 7
|@ Mariners
|-
|Luis Garcia vs Logan Gilbert
|May 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Shohei Ohtani
