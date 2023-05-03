When the Houston Astros (16-14) and San Francisco Giants (12-17) match up in the series rubber match at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, May 3, Framber Valdez will get the nod for the Astros, while the Giants will send Logan Webb to the hill. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-3, 2.54 ERA) vs Webb - SF (1-5, 4.82 ERA)

Astros vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won nine, or 45%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 4-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with six wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Giants had a record of 2-3.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -160 - 1st

