Astros vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Houston Astros (16-14) and San Francisco Giants (12-17) play on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (2-3) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (1-5).
Astros vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-3, 2.54 ERA) vs Webb - SF (1-5, 4.82 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- The Astros' Valdez (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 2.54 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .248.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.82, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
- Webb is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Webb is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per start.
- The 26-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
