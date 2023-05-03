The Houston Astros (16-14) and San Francisco Giants (12-17) play on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (2-3) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (1-5).

Astros vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-3, 2.54 ERA) vs Webb - SF (1-5, 4.82 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros' Valdez (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 29-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 2.54 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .248.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.82, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.

Webb is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Webb is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per start.

The 26-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.

