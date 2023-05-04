Jamie Benn Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Benn's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Benn Season Stats Insights
- Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +23).
- In 30 of 82 games this season Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 51 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.
- Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.
- Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Benn Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|7
|78
|Points
|8
|33
|Goals
|2
|45
|Assists
|6
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.