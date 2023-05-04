Jason Robertson Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Robertson interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Robertson Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.
- Robertson has a goal in 36 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.
- Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 34 of them.
- In 42 of 82 games this year, Robertson has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.
- Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.1% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|7
|109
|Points
|7
|46
|Goals
|2
|63
|Assists
|5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.