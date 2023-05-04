Max Domi and the Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Domi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Domi has a point in 39 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Domi goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Domi has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 8 56 Points 11 20 Goals 4 36 Assists 7

