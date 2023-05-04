Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 4 on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 1-0 lead in the series.

You can see the Stars try to beat the Kraken on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 25 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players