Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Stars have -195 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+165).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-195)
|Kraken (+165)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 40 of their 63 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.5%).
- Dallas has a record of 18-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 66.1% chance to win.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 23, or 46.0%, of the 50 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Seattle has won eight of its 10 games, or 80.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The Kraken have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total on but one occasion over its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring three fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
