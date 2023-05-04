Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Johnston? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

Johnston has netted a goal in a game 23 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 36 of 82 games this season, Johnston has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 16 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Johnston has an implied probability of 26% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 4 41 Points 3 24 Goals 2 17 Assists 1

