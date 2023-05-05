Astros vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France head into the first of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Bookmakers list the Mariners as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds. A 7-run total has been listed for this game.
Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-135
|+110
|7
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 2-8-0 in their last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +110 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 16 of 31 chances this season.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-11
|8-4
|5-4
|11-11
|12-12
|4-3
