The Seattle Mariners (15-16) host the Houston Astros (16-15) in AL West action, at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-0) for the Mariners and Cristian Javier (2-1) for the Astros.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.82 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .240 batting average against him.

Javier enters this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier will look to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will send Castillo (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 1.82 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .189.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.82), 12th in WHIP (.923), and 20th in K/9 (9.9).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.