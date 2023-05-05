Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Mariners
|Astros vs Mariners Odds
|Astros vs Mariners Prediction
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .236 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.
- Pena has had a hit in 20 of 31 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (19.4%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 12 games this season (38.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 31 games (61.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 22 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, April 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.82), 12th in WHIP (.923), and 20th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.