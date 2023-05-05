Bookmakers have listed player props for Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-118) 9.5 (-115) 1.5 (+140)

Ayton's 18 points per game average is 2.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Ayton's per-game rebound average of 10 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Ayton's year-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-120) 4.5 (-139) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-105)

The 30.5-point over/under for Devin Booker on Friday is 2.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (27.8).

He has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Friday.

Booker's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 8.5 (+115) 5.5 (-161) 2.5 (+130)

Kevin Durant is averaging 29.1 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.6 more than Friday's prop total.

Durant's rebounding average -- 6.6 -- is 1.9 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Durant averages five assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Durant, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-105) 13.5 (-133) 7.5 (-118) 1.5 (+115)

The 26.5-point prop total for Jokic on Friday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.5.

Jokic has grabbed 11.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (13.5).

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 2.3 more than his over/under for Friday.

Jokic, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 4.5 (-120) 6.5 (-143) 2.5 (-154)

Jamal Murray's 20 points per game average is 2.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.

Murray's per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Murray's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

