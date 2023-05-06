Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 30 total home runs.

Houston has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.370).

The Astros are 18th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Houston ranks 13th in runs scored with 143 (4.5 per game).

The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.194).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France will start for the Astros, his first this season.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 28 years old.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants L 2-0 Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Michael Kopech

