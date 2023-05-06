How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Mariners Prediction
|Astros vs Mariners Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 30 total home runs.
- Houston has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.370).
- The Astros are 18th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
- Houston ranks 13th in runs scored with 143 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.194).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- J.P. France will start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 28 years old.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Bailey Falter
|5/1/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Ross Stripling
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Michael Kopech
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.