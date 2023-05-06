The Houston Astros (17-15) and the Seattle Mariners (15-17) will square off on Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Park, with J.P. France pitching for the Astros and Marco Gonzales taking the hill for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.74 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Astros' game against the Mariners but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to beat the Mariners with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 8-11 (42.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+115) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) José Abreu 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

