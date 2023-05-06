The Houston Astros (17-15) and Seattle Mariners (15-17) clash on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France for the Astros and Marco Gonzales (2-0) for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.74 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

The 28-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

Gonzales (2-0) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

During five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.74 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.

Gonzales has recorded one quality start this year.

Gonzales will try to record his fifth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

