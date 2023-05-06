Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has seven doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .236.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this season (65.6%), including eight multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (18.8%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Pena has had an RBI in 12 games this year (37.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 32 games (59.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty went three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
