Sunday's contest features the Houston Astros (17-16) and the Seattle Mariners (16-17) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 3-2 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller for the Mariners and Brandon Bielak for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been victorious in six of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Houston is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (148 total runs).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.35 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule