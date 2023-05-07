Astros vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bryce Miller starts for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
The Astros have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-125). An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.
Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.
- When it comes to the total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Houston has a record of 3-2 when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 33 games with a total this season.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-11
|9-5
|5-4
|12-12
|13-12
|4-4
