The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker is batting .278 with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (21 of 33), with more than one hit 10 times (30.3%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this season (15 of 33), with more than one RBI seven times (21.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (57.1%)

