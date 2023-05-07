Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mariners.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Mariners
|Astros vs Mariners Odds
|Astros vs Mariners Prediction
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker is batting .278 with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (21 of 33), with more than one hit 10 times (30.3%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this season (15 of 33), with more than one RBI seven times (21.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (57.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will look to Miller (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.