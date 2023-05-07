Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Heiskanen in that upcoming Stars-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -204)

0.5 points (Over odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

In 10 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this season (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 19 occasions.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.1% based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 8 73 Points 9 11 Goals 2 62 Assists 7

