Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 26 hits and an OBP of .387 this season.
- He ranks 72nd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .235 with one homer.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has homered (25.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 55.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 15 games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|10
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Miller (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
