Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (17-17) versus the Los Angeles Angels (19-16) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on May 8.
The probable starters are Hunter Brown (3-1) for the Astros and Patrick Sandoval (3-1) for the Angels.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 22 times and won nine, or 40.9%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 8-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Houston has scored 149 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.32 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Hunter Brown vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 3
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Webb
|May 5
|@ Mariners
|W 6-4
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Castillo
|May 6
|@ Mariners
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Marco Gonzales
|May 7
|@ Mariners
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
|May 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.