On Monday, May 8 at 9:38 PM ET, the Houston Astros (17-17) visit the Los Angeles Angels (19-16) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Hunter Brown will get the call for the Astros, while Patrick Sandoval will take the hill for the Angels.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (3-1, 2.93 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 22 games this season and won nine (40.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 8-12 (40%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-5 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

