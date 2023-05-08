Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others are available when the Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 33 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.385/.466 on the season.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners May. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Giants May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has six doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI (28 total hits).

He's slashing .275/.390/.539 so far this year.

Alvarez enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners May. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Mariners May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Giants May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .295/.370/.512 slash line on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 7 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has nine doubles, eight home runs, 17 walks and 20 RBI (38 total hits).

He's slashed .299/.392/.559 on the year.

Trout heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers May. 7 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Cardinals May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 at Cardinals May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

