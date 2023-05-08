Monday, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval, with the first pitch at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 8 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-0.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .275 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) McCormick has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings