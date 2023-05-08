Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Odds
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has nine doubles, six home runs and five walks while hitting .246.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including nine multi-hit games (26.5%).
- He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 13 games this year (38.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 games this season (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 2.93 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.