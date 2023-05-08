How to Watch the Lakers vs. Warriors: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors face off in the second round, with Game 4 coming up.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 33-18 overall.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, one percentage point greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- This season, Golden State has a 35-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 14th.
- The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Golden State is 35-15 when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are posting 117 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are playing better on offense, averaging 117.3 points per contest.
- At home, Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than when playing on the road (119.4).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have fared better at home this year, draining 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Warriors are better offensively, scoring 119.7 points per game, compared to 118.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 111.7 points per game at home, and 122.5 away.
- In 2022-23 Golden State is conceding 10.8 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (122.5).
- At home the Warriors are picking up 30.5 assists per game, 1.3 more than away (29.2).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Iguodala
|Out
|Wrist
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Out
|Toe
|Ryan Rollins
|Out For Season
|Foot
