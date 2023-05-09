The Los Angeles Angels (20-16) will look to Shohei Ohtani when they host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (17-18) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, May 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. The contest's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (4-0, 2.54 ERA) vs Framber Valdez - HOU (2-4, 2.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Yordan Alvarez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 14 (58.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Angels have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.