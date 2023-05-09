The Dallas Stars take the ice in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1. Oddsmakers give the Stars -160 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Kraken (+130).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 54 of 92 times.

The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 25 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.0%).

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas is 11-4 (victorious in 73.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Seattle is 8-5 when it is underdogs of +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.2 2.7

