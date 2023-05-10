Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (20-17) and Houston Astros (18-18) going head to head at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET on May 10.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-1) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (2-0) will answer the bell for the Angels.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 2-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Astros have won nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston has entered 19 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 8-11 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Houston has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 156 (4.3 per game).
- The Astros' 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Mariners
|W 6-4
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Castillo
|May 6
|@ Mariners
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Marco Gonzales
|May 7
|@ Mariners
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
|May 8
|@ Angels
|L 6-4
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 9
|@ Angels
|W 3-1
|Framber Valdez vs -
|May 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
