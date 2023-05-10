Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (20-17) and Houston Astros (18-18) going head to head at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET on May 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-1) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (2-0) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have won nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has entered 19 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 8-11 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Houston has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 156 (4.3 per game).

The Astros' 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule