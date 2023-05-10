The Houston Astros (18-18) and Los Angeles Angels (20-17) play on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-1) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (2-0) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.54 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (2-0, 5.31 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (2-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.54 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .222 in seven games this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Javier has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

The Angels will send Canning (2-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing batters have a .247 batting average against him.

Canning is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

