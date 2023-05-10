Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time out, a 104-101 loss to the Lakers, Curry had 31 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Curry's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.4 30.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.2 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.4 PRA 43.5 41.8 42.3 PR 36.5 35.5 35.9 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.4



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Stephen Curry has made 10.0 shots per game, which adds up to 15.8% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 4.9 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

The Lakers give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 42 31 10 14 3 0 3 5/6/2023 32 23 4 3 4 1 1 5/4/2023 30 20 4 12 3 0 1 5/2/2023 38 27 6 3 6 0 1 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.